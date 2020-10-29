Imax: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (AP) _ Imax Corp. (IMAX) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $47.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Mississauga, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 80 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 75 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 31 cents per share.

The entertainment technology company posted revenue of $37.3 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $31.6 million.

Imax shares have fallen 42% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 45% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IMAX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IMAX