ISG: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Information Services Group Inc. (III) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $612,000.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 6 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The market advisory service company posted revenue of $57.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $52.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, ISG said it expects revenue in the range of $53 million to $55 million.

The company's shares closed at $2.12. A year ago, they were trading at $2.47.

