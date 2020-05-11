ISG: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Information Services Group Inc. (III) on Monday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The market advisory service company posted revenue of $63.7 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $64.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, ISG said it expects revenue in the range of $53 million to $55 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $2.69. A year ago, they were trading at $3.56.

