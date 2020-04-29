IF Bancorp: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

WATSEKA, Ill. (AP) _ IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ) on Wednesday reported net income of $810,000 in its fiscal third quarter.

The Watseka, Illinois-based bank said it had earnings of 26 cents per share.

The savings and loan holding company posted revenue of $8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $5.8 million, which beat Street forecasts.

IF Bancorp shares have fallen 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $16.27, a decline of 18% in the last 12 months.

