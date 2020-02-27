ICU Medical: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) _ ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $20.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The San Clemente, California-based company said it had profit of 96 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.94 per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $315.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $101 million, or $4.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.27 billion.

ICU Medical expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.50 to $7.20 per share.

ICU Medical shares have risen 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $200.35, a decrease of 19% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ICUI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ICUI