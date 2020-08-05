Humana: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ Humana Inc. (HUM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.83 billion.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of $13.75 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $12.56 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $10.34 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $19.08 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.61 billion.

Humana expects full-year earnings in the range of $18.25 to $18.75 per share.

Humana shares have risen almost 7% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased slightly more than 2%. The stock has climbed 36% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HUM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HUM