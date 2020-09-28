How major stock indexes fared Monday

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Monday as the market clawed back some of its sharp losses from September.

The rally extended the S&P 500's gains to a third day in a row. The benchmark index was coming off its first four-week losing streak in more than a year and is on track to close out September with a loss after five months of gains.

Tech stocks accounted for a big slice of the gains. Several companies announced big mergers and acquisitions, which helped to push markets higher.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 53.14 points, or 1.6%, to 3,351.60.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 410.10 points, or 1.5%, to 27,584.06.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 203.96 points, or 1.9%, to 11,117.53.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks rose 35.43 points, or 2.4%, to 1,510.34.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 120.82 points, or 3.7%.

The Dow is down 954.38 points, or 3.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,144.92 points, or 23.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 158.13 points, or 9.5%.