How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks capped a choppy day of trading on Wall Street with gains Thursday as turnaround by banks and energy companies helped end a two-day losing streak.

The S&P 500 managed a gain of 1.2%, but it’s still on pace to finish lower for the week. Technology and financial stocks accounted for a big slice of the gains. Energy stocks did well after the price of crude oil bounced up 9% on hopes that demand could pick up after collapsing amid the coronavirus shutdowns.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 32.50 points, or 1.2%, to 2,852.50.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 377.37 points, or 1.6%, to 23,625.34.

The Nasdaq composite rose 80.55 points, or 0.9%, to 8,943.72.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks rose 4.3 points, or 0.3%, to 1,237.55.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 77.30 points, or 2.6%.

The Dow is down 705.98 points, or 2.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 177.60 points, or 1.9%

The Russell 2000 is down 92.08 points, or 6.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 378.28 points, or 11.7%.

The Dow is down 4,913.10 points, or 17.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 28.88 points, or 0.3%

The Russell 2000 is down 430.92 points, or 26.8%.