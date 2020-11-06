Houston Wire: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Houston Wire & Cable Co. (HWCC) on Thursday reported a loss of $735,000 in its third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The specialty wire and cable distributor posted revenue of $70.2 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $2.78. A year ago, they were trading at $4.28.

