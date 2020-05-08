Houston Wire: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Houston Wire & Cable Co. (HWCC) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $545,000.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The specialty wire and cable distributor posted revenue of $83.5 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $2.31. A year ago, they were trading at $6.11.

