Horace Mann: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $36.5 million.

The Springfield, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 87 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 82 cents per share.

The provider of auto and homeowners' insurance for teachers and other educators posted revenue of $337.1 million in the period.

Horace Mann expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.95 to $3.15 per share.

Horace Mann shares have fallen 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $34.67, a decline of 20% in the last 12 months.

