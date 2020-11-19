Hoegh LNG: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $19.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 42 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The provider of liquid natural gas transportation services posted revenue of $35.9 million in the period.

Hoegh LNG shares have decreased 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HMLP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HMLP