Heron Therapeutics: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) on Monday reported a loss of $57.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 65 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 58 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $35.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $204.7 million, or $2.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $146 million.

Heron Therapeutics shares have declined 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 33% in the last 12 months.

