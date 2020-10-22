Heritage Financial: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $16.6 million.

The Olympia, Washington-based company said it had profit of 46 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $60.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $57.9 million, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $61.1 million.

Heritage Financial shares have decreased 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 24% in the last 12 months.

