Henry Schein: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) _ Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $140.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Melville, New York-based company said it had net income of 95 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and restructuring gains, were 90 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The health care products maker posted revenue of $2.51 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.52 billion.

Henry Schein expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.41 to $3.47 per share.

Henry Schein shares have decreased 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 21% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HSIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HSIC