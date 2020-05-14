Hennessy Advisors: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NOVATO, Calif. (AP) _ Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Novato, California-based company said it had net income of 27 cents.

The investment manager posted revenue of $8.9 million in the period.

Hennessy Advisors shares have fallen 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $7.03, a decline of 27% in the last 12 months.

