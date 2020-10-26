Harmonic: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) on Monday reported a third-quarter loss of $5.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The video services provider posted revenue of $94.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $82.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Harmonic expects its per-share earnings to range from 10 cents to 18 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $120 million to $130 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Harmonic expects full-year results to range from a loss of 3 cents per share to earnings of 4 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $367.5 million to $377.5 million.

Harmonic shares have declined 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $6.80, a climb of 6.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HLIT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HLIT