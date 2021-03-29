Happy Monday? England embarks on major easing of lockdown PAN PYLAS, Associated Press March 29, 2021 Updated: March 29, 2021 8:43 a.m.
1 of20 People take part in "Boot Camp" exercise class in Springhead Park, following the easing of England's lockdown to allow far greater freedom outdoors, in Rothwell, England, Monday March 29, 2021. England is embarking on a major easing of its latest coronavirus lockdown that came into force at the start of the year, with families and friends able to meet up in outdoor spaces and many sports permitted once again. Under Monday’s easing, groups of up to six, or two households, can socialize in parks and gardens once more, while outdoor sports facilities can reopen after the stark stay-at-home order, which has seen new coronavirus cases fall dramatically over the past three months, ended. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP) Danny Lawson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of20 A swimmer in the water at Hillingdon Lido, on the first day of a major easing of England's coronavirus lockdown to allow far greater freedom outdoors, in Uxbridge, West London, Monday March 29, 2021. England is embarking on a major easing of its latest coronavirus lockdown that came into force at the start of the year, with families and friends able to meet up in outdoor spaces and many sports permitted once again. Under Monday’s easing, groups of up to six, or two households, can socialize in parks and gardens once more, while outdoor sports facilities can reopen after the stark stay-at-home order, which has seen new coronavirus cases fall dramatically over the past three months, ended. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP) Aaron Chown/AP Show More Show Less 3 of20
4 of20 A golfer on his way to the first tee at Telford Golf Club, following the easing of England's lockdown to allow far greater freedom outdoors, in Telford, England, Monday March 29, 2021. England is embarking on a major easing of its latest coronavirus lockdown that came into force at the start of the year, with families and friends able to meet up in outdoor spaces and many sports permitted once again. Under Monday’s easing, groups of up to six, or two households, can socialize in parks and gardens once more, while outdoor sports facilities can reopen after the stark stay-at-home order, which has seen new coronavirus cases fall dramatically over the past three months, ended. (Nick Potts/PA via AP) Nick Potts/AP Show More Show Less
5 of20 People play tennis in a park following the easing of England's Coronavirus lockdown to allow far greater freedom outdoors in London, Monday, March 29, 2021. England is embarking on a major easing of its latest coronavirus lockdown that came into force at the start of the year, with families and friends able to meet up in outdoor spaces and many sports permitted once again. Under Monday’s easing, groups of up to six, or two households, can socialize in parks and gardens once more, while outdoor sports facilities can reopen after the stark stay-at-home order, which has seen new coronavirus cases fall dramatically over the past three months, ended. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less 6 of20
7 of20 People play tennis in a park following the easing of England's Coronavirus lockdown to allow far greater freedom outdoors in London, Monday, March 29, 2021. England is embarking on a major easing of its latest coronavirus lockdown that came into force at the start of the year, with families and friends able to meet up in outdoor spaces and many sports permitted once again. Under Monday’s easing, groups of up to six, or two households, can socialize in parks and gardens once more, while outdoor sports facilities can reopen after the stark stay-at-home order, which has seen new coronavirus cases fall dramatically over the past three months, ended. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
8 of20 People walk in a park following the easing of England's Coronavirus lockdown to allow far greater freedom outdoors in London, Monday, March 29, 2021. England is embarking on a major easing of its latest coronavirus lockdown that came into force at the start of the year, with families and friends able to meet up in outdoor spaces and many sports permitted once again. Under Monday’s easing, groups of up to six, or two households, can socialize in parks and gardens once more, while outdoor sports facilities can reopen after the stark stay-at-home order, which has seen new coronavirus cases fall dramatically over the past three months, ended. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less 9 of20
10 of20 People exercise in a park following the easing of England's Coronavirus lockdown to allow far greater freedom outdoors in London, Monday, March 29, 2021. England is embarking on a major easing of its latest coronavirus lockdown that came into force at the start of the year, with families and friends able to meet up in outdoor spaces and many sports permitted once again. Under Monday’s easing, groups of up to six, or two households, can socialize in parks and gardens once more, while outdoor sports facilities can reopen after the stark stay-at-home order, which has seen new coronavirus cases fall dramatically over the past three months, ended. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
11 of20 People play tennis in a park following the easing of England's Coronavirus lockdown to allow far greater freedom outdoors in London, Monday, March 29, 2021. England is embarking on a major easing of its latest coronavirus lockdown that came into force at the start of the year, with families and friends able to meet up in outdoor spaces and many sports permitted once again. Under Monday’s easing, groups of up to six, or two households, can socialize in parks and gardens once more, while outdoor sports facilities can reopen after the stark stay-at-home order, which has seen new coronavirus cases fall dramatically over the past three months, ended. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less 12 of20
13 of20 Members of the sports group Ealing Eagles exercise in a park in London, Monday, March 29, 2021. England is embarking on a major easing of its latest coronavirus lockdown that came into force at the start of the year, with families and friends able to meet up in outdoor spaces and many sports permitted once again. Under Monday's easing, groups of up to six, or two households, can socialize in parks and gardens once more, while outdoor sports facilities can reopen after the stark stay-at-home order, which has seen new coronavirus cases fall dramatically over the past three months, ended. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
14 of20 People exercise in a park in London, Monday, March 29, 2021. England is embarking on a major easing of its latest coronavirus lockdown that came into force at the start of the year, with families and friends able to meet up in outdoor spaces and many sports permitted once again. Under Monday's easing, groups of up to six, or two households, can socialize in parks and gardens once more, while outdoor sports facilities can reopen after the stark stay-at-home order, which has seen new coronavirus cases fall dramatically over the past three months, ended. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less 15 of20
16 of20 A golfer tees off on the first day the British government has allowed golf to be played again as they lift some coronavirus restrictions, on the Old Course at Sunningdale Golf Club in Sunningdale, England, Monday, March 29, 2021. England is taking another small step out of lockdown as it looks nervously at a new virus surge inundating its European neighbours. From Monday people are allowed to meet in groups of six outdoors and can resume outdoor sports such as basketball, tennis and golf. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less
17 of20 A golfer is silhouetted as they tee off on the first day the British government lifted coronavirus restrictions for outdoor activities, on the Old Course at Sunningdale Golf Club in Sunningdale, England, Monday, March 29, 2021. England is taking another small step out of lockdown as it looks nervously at a new virus surge inundating its European neighbours. From Monday people are allowed to meet in groups of six outdoors and can resume outdoor sports such as basketball, tennis and golf. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less 18 of20
19 of20 Members of the sports group Ealing Eagles exercise in a park in London, Monday, March 29, 2021. England is embarking on a major easing of its latest coronavirus lockdown that came into force at the start of the year, with families and friends able to meet up in outdoor spaces and many sports permitted once again. Under Monday's easing, groups of up to six, or two households, can socialize in parks and gardens once more, while outdoor sports facilities can reopen after the stark stay-at-home order, which has seen new coronavirus cases fall dramatically over the past three months, ended. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
20 of20
LONDON (AP) — It's being dubbed Happy Monday, with open-air swimmers donning their wetsuits for the first time in months and rusty golfers doing their best to get their drives down the middle of the fairway.
England has embarked on a major easing of its latest coronavirus lockdown that came into force at the start of the year, with families and friends able to meet up in outdoor spaces and many sports permitted once again.