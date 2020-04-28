Hanover Insurance: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) _ The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $40 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Worcester, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.04. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $2.23 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.22 billion.

Hanover Insurance shares have dropped 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $100.89, a decline of 15% in the last 12 months.

