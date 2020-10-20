Hancock Whitney: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) _ Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $79.4 million.

The bank, based in Gulfport, Mississippi, said it had earnings of 90 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

Hancock Whitney shares have fallen 49% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $22.37, a decline of 44% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.