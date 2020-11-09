Hamilton Beach: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) _ Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. (HBB) on Monday reported a third-quarter loss of $2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share.

The holding company for makers of small household appliances and kitchenware posted revenue of $110.5 million in the period.

Hamilton Beach shares have climbed almost 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $20.36, a climb of 0.5% in the last 12 months.

