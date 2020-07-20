HDFC Bank: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MUMBAI, India (AP) _ HDFC Bank Ltd. (HDB) on Monday reported net income of $882.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The bank, based in Mumbai, India, said it had earnings of 48 cents per share.

The financial services provider posted revenue of $4.57 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $2.62 billion, which topped Street forecasts.

HDFC Bank shares have decreased 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 26% in the last 12 months.

