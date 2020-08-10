HC2 Holdings: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ HC2 Holdings Inc. (HCHC) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $13.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 26 cents.

The diversified holding company posted revenue of $377 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $3.07. A year ago, they were trading at $2.09.

