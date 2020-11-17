Great Elm: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ Great Elm Capital Group (GEC) on Monday reported a loss of $3.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents.

The holding company that invests in businesses and assets posted revenue of $16.7 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $2.11. A year ago, they were trading at $3.03.

