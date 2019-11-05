Great Ajax: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) _ Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $7.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Beaverton, Oregon-based company said it had profit of 36 cents.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $15.3 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.9 million.

Great Ajax shares have risen 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $15.70, a climb of 19% in the last 12 months.

