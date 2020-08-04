Great Ajax: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) _ Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $8.8 million.

The Beaverton, Oregon-based company said it had net income of 27 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $16.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $10.6 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.7 million.

Great Ajax shares have declined 40% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $8.84, a fall of 35% in the last 12 months.

