Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

\CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. advanced .08 cent at $5.9440 a bushel; Dec. corn gained .076 cent at $4.1560 a bushel; Dec. oats was up .03 cent at $2.98 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans rose .07 cent at 11.50 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was off .0118 cent at $1.1010 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle fell .0224 cent $1.3708 a pound; Dec. lean hogs were up .0036 cent at .6528 a pound.