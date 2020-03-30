Grains mostly lower, livestock lower.

Wheat for May was off 1.75 cents at 5.6950 a bushel; May. corn lost 4.75 cents at 3.4125 a bushel, May oats fell 4 cents at $2.6150 a bushel; while May soybeans was up .75 cent at $8.8225 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle fell 1.75 cents at $.9920 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle was off .55 cent at $1.2005 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs lost 4.50 cents at $.5395 a pound.