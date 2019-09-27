Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

Wheat for Dec. rose 3 cents at 4.8725 a bushel; Dec. corn was fell 1 cent at 3.7150 a bushel, Dec. oats was off .25 cent at $2.70 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans lost 5.50 cents at $8.83 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle gained 2.07 cents at $1.0502 a pound; Sept. feeder cattle rose 1.22 cents at $1.4432 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs was up 1.05 cents at $.6527 a pound.