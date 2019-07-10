Grains higher, livestock mixed

Wheat for July rose 2 cents at 5.1175 a bushel; July corn gained 2.50 cents at 4.3425 a bushel, July oats was up 1.75 cents at $2.7575 a bushel; while July soybeans advanced 10.25 cents at $8.93 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off .50 cent at $1.0762 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell .52 cent at $1.4235 a pound; while July lean hogs rose .38 cent at $.7175 a pound.