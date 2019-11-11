Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery was up .10 cent at $5.0820 a bushel; Dec. corn rose .40 cent at $3.7540 bushel; Dec. oats gained 2.20 cents at $3.0540 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans fell 9.60 cents at 9.1060 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was off .48 cent at $1.19 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle was up .36 cent at $1.4718 a pound; Dec. lean hogs fell .83 cent at .6382 a pound.