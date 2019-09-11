Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

Wheat for Sept. lost 6.50 cents at 4.7750 a bushel; Sept. corn was off .25 cent at 3.4825 a bushel, Sept. oats was up 5.25 cents at $2.87 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans fell 5.25 cents at $8.54 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle gained 2.35 cents at $.9850 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 2.17 cents at $1.3607 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs fell 2.55 cents at $.6017 a pound.