Grains mixed, livestock higher.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery was unchanged at $5.10 a bushel; July corn was off 2.40 cents at $4.3060 a bushel; Sep. oats fell 6.60 cents at $2.74 a bushel; while July soybeans rose 10 cents at 8.85 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .83 cent at $1.0758 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained 1.77 cents at $1.4212 a pound; Jul. lean hogs rose .67 cent at .7162 a pound.