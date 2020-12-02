Grains mixed, livestock lower

\CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. rose .044 cent at $5.6940 a bushel; Dec. corn was off .068 cent at $4.1340 a bushel; Dec. oats was up .026 cent at $2.9020 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans declined .206 cents at 11.50 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was off .0036 cent at $1.1012 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle fell .0108 cent $1.3940 a pound; Dec. lean hogs lost .206 cent at .6612 a pound.