Grains mixed, livestock lower.

\CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. delivery rose 8.60 cents at $5.4060 a bushel; Mar. corn was off .80 cent at $3.7240 a bushel; Mar. oats fell 1.80 cents at $2.8340 a bushel; while Jan. soybeanswas gained 7.40 cents at 8.8360 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was lost 1.88 cent sat $1.1480 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was down 2.03 cents at $1.3472 a pound; Apr. lean hogs was off .07 cent at .6518 a pound.