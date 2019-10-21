Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery rose 2.20 cents at $5.2640 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 1.20 cents at $3.8920 bushel; Dec. oats was up 1.80 cents at $3.9220 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans fell 2.20 cents at 9.3320 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was rose .13 cents at $1.1060 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was up .05 cent at $1.4365 a pound; Oct. lean hogs gained .58 cent at .6855 a pound.