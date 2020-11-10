Grains higher and livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. gained 11 cents at 6.0850 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 15.50 cents at 4.23 a bushel, Dec. oats was up 4 cents at $3.0725 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans advanced 33.25 cents at $11.3825 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle up .05 cent at $1.1187 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle fell .77 cent at $1.4085 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was off .48 cents at $.6512 a pound.