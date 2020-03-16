Grains, livestock lower.

\CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May delivery was off 15.2 cents at $4.9440 a bushel; May corn fell 15.2 cents at $3.5840 a bushel; May oats lost 17.2 cents at $2.5740 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans declined 22.4 cents at 8.4000 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle lost 8.35 cents at $.9107 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was down 11.4 cents at $1.0850 a pound; Apr. lean hogs fell 7.45 cents at .5345 a pound.