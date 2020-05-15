Grains higher,livestock mixed.

\CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July delivery gained 3 cents at $5.06 a bushel; May corn rose 2.60 cents at $3.1960 a bushel; July oats was up 1.60 cents at $3.0620 a bushel; while May soybeans rose 4.60 cents at 8.4160 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose 1.52 cents at $.9712 pound; May feeder cattle was off .70 cent at $1.2440 a pound; June lean hogs fell 8.80 cents at .5930 a pound.