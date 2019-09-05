Grains higher, livestock mixed.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept. delivery advanced 11.40 cents at $4.62 a bushel; Sept. corn was up 2 cents at $3.48 a bushel; Sep. oats rose 7.60 cents at $2.6660 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans gained 10 cents at 8.6240 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was off .80 cent at $0.9850 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle fell 1.34 cents at $1.3428 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was up .55 cents at .6732 a pound.