Grains higher, livestock mixed

Wheat for Sept. gained 7.50 cents at 5.0350 a bushel; Sept. corn was up 2.50 cents at 4.17 a bushel, Sept. oats was 1.25 cents higher at $2.5875 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans rose 2.50 cents at $8.8575 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was unchanged at $1.0865 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off 1.42 cents at $1.4230 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs fell 2 cents at $.8442 a pound.