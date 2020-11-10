Gilat: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

PETAH TIKVA, Israel (AP) _ Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) on Tuesday reported a third-quarter loss of $11.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Petah Tikva, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and restructuring costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The satellite broadband communications company posted revenue of $37.3 million in the period.

Gilat shares have dropped 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 25% in the last 12 months.

