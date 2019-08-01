Generac Holdings: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) _ Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $62 million.

The Waukesha, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 98 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.20 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The generator maker posted revenue of $541.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $540.4 million.

Generac Holdings shares have risen 42% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 31% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GNRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GNRC