GTx: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
SAN DIEGO (AP) _ GTx Inc. (ONCT) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.7 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents.
The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $578,000 in the period.
The company's shares closed at $2.66. A year ago, they were trading at $8.12.
