Future of Vermont dairy factory being explored

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont dairy factory could be under new ownership after a decrease in demand led the company to consider downsizing.

Retreat Farm in Brattleboro is considering buying a building next door that houses the Grafton Village Cheese Co., the Brattleboro Reformer reported.

Buzz Schmidt, executive director of Retreat Farm, said Monday that conversations are preliminary.

“We think it would be wonderful if we could put the pieces together for it and be able to present a really significant contribution to the local food system. It would involve a partnership with other organizations to make it work,” Schmidt said.

Grafton was founded in 1892 and operated until 1912, when the factory was destroyed in a fire. The company was revived in the 1960s by the nonprofit Windham Foundation.

Bob Donald, CEO of the Windham Foundation, said he anticipates a decision by the end of July.

“With the loss of business due to COVID-19 and the economic challenges facing GVCC prior to that, the management of GVCC and the Windham Foundation, along with the foundation’s trustees, have been taking a serious look at permanently consolidating GVCC manufacturing in Grafton,” Donald wrote in a letter to employees June 10.