Fulton Financial: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) _ Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $59.8 million.

The Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 35 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $264.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $222.1 million, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $218.2 million.

Fulton Financial shares have risen slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $16.31, a decrease of slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

