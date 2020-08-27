Frontline: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ Frontline Ltd. (FRO) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $199.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $1.01. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.04 per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $387.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $301.1 million.

Frontline shares have fallen 36% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 1% in the last 12 months.

