Freightcar America: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Freightcar America Inc. (RAIL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of $1.26. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The rail car maker posted revenue of $73.7 million in the period.

Freightcar America shares have declined 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 70% in the last 12 months.

