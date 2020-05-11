Freightcar America: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Freightcar America Inc. (RAIL) on Monday reported a loss of $16.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of $1.29.

The rail car maker posted revenue of $5.2 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.34. A year ago, they were trading at $6.37.

