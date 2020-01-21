Franklin Financial Network: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) _ Franklin Financial Network Inc. (FSB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $9.7 million.

The Franklin, Tennessee-based bank said it had earnings of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 68 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $47.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $32.9 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $29.1 million, or $1.93 per share. Revenue was reported as $129.1 million.

Franklin Financial Network shares have dropped nearly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $34.11, a rise of 20% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSB